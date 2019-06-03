Donald Trump Ireland visit: traffic and Shannon Airport disruption latest

The President of the United States Donald Trump will visit County Clare from June 5 to 19.

Traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and at this time should not impact greatly on normal traffic in Shannon and the Doonbeg environs, according to a statement issued by gardaí this evening.

Shannon Town:

It is not anticipated that any significant disruption will be caused to Shannon Town which remains open for business.

Shannon Airport:

Normal operations will continue at Shannon Airport and updates will be available on Shannon Airport and Shannon Group social media channels.

Additional security checks and Garda presence are ongoing within the environs of Shannon Airport. NO on street parking is allowed anywhere within the Shannon Airport environs except in designated areas.

Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to allow extra travel time for the duration of the President’s visit, as additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks until Friday, June 7. All visitors to the airport during the period are advised to have photo ID, and intending passengers should have photo ID and valid flight documentation available.

An Garda Siochana is engaging with a number of protest groups who wish to attend over the duration of this visit. Protests will be facilitated and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the local community and patrons of Shannon Airport. It is anticipated that some protest activity will take place at the entrance to the Shannon Airport and An Garda Siochana will advise members of the public and patrons of the airport further when information is available.

Doonbeg:

Access to Doonbeg village is not restricted and Doonbeg Village remains open for business as normal. Trump International Golf Links and Hotel is closed to the public from Tuesday, June 4.

There will be restricted access for traffic along the N67, between Clonadrum Cross (north) and Doonbeg (south) from this evening Monday 3rd June 2019.

Southbound traffic is diverted along the R483 to Creagh and Cooraclare and into Kilrush.

Northbound traffic from Kilrush is diverted On the R483 to Cooraclare, Creagh, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

Gardaí will be patrolling these diversion routes and free flow of traffic will be maintained.

Access for local residents inside the N67 diversion route will be maintained. Local residents have been issued with passes and are further advised to carry photo identifications and proof of address to assist with security checks where required.

Other Routes:

The public can expect temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security and vip escorts over the course of the 5th – 7th June 2019, on the following routes:

• M18, N18, N19, N85, N68, N67 also through Ennis and the environs of Limerick City

General Information and Advice:

An Garda Síochána are working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.

Our objective is to share as much information with the public as soon as we are in a position to do so.

An Garda Síochána is aware that the State Examinations commence during this period. An Garda Síochána locally has engaged with second level schools in these area to give them advance notification. Parents and students, particularly in Doonbeg and Shannon are advised to give additional travel time to ensure that they can attend exam centres without difficulty.

We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.

In general the public is advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to expect some localised delays.

Gardaí will continue to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.