June Fest fun set to begin this weekend in Newbridge

The official opening of June Fest 2019 takes place at the Yarn Bomb launch at Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge this evening,Friday, May 31.

The fun kicks off at 7pm with all sorts of knitted and crocheted creations from the Kildare Yarn Bombers on display. Volunteer knitters aged from 5 to 95 have been busy over the past year. This year's theme is Love. Look out for a gingerbread house, flowers, birds and even a packet of tayto crisps.

One of the main highlights of the festival will be the Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny concert on Sunday 2 at Newbridge Town Hall.

The Family Fun Day is also a proven attraction. This year, it will be held at St Conleth's GAA carpark on Bank Holiday Monday 3 from 1pm.

A new addition to this year's line up will be the Celtic Con@June Fest at the Town Hall. This will run simultaneous to the Family Fun Day and will bring some of the country's finest comic and children's book talent together in Newbridge.

Special guests include Don Conroy of the Den fame and Eoin Marron from Marvel. Check out the comic village, artist alley, geek market, craft stalls, gaming zone, exhibitor and artist expo area. Fancy dress welcome.

The Rotary Club of Newbridge presents The Big June Fest Charity Gig at Newbridge Town Hall on June 14 at 8pm.

It promises an incredible evening of entertainment with Sina Theil and special guests.

Kildare Youth Theatre are also back again this year with a performance of The Séance at the theatre above Johnsons on June 6. The Riverbank has a host of gigs including Eurovision winner, Niamh Kavanagh on June 12.

Other events on the programme include The Curragh Community Ramble, the South Kildare Photography Club exhibition and Solstice on the Liffey. See full list on www.junefest.ie