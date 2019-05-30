First public meeting for new Kildare County Council on June 7

Public business for the new Kildare Council will get going when it holds its first meeting at Council headquarters in Naas on Friday , June 7 at 2.00pm.

Among the items on the agenda will be the election of a chairman and vice chairman, or Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The Council will also fix dates for the first meetings of its municipal district committees.

It is proposed by officials that these will he held as follows: Naas on June 11, Kildare-Newbridge on June 12, Clane-Maynooth on Friday, June 14, Athy on Monday, June 17 and Celbridge-Leixlip on Friday, June 21.

All meetings will be held at 10.00am except for the Naas one which starts at 3.30pm, it is proposed.

SEE ALSO: Army officers to address TD's about personnel retention crisis

The Council will also appoint a chairperson for its five Strategic Policy Committees (SPC) and select seven members to each SPC.

It will appoint a Corporate Policy Group and 10 councillors (two from each Municipal District) to its Protocol and Procedures committee.

It must also find varied numbers for other committees including Audit, Finance, Twinning, Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative, Rural Water, Irish language and Twinning Liaison committees.

It will also appoint members to 20 other bodies, including the Drehid Liaison Committee, Athy Community Enterprise, heritage and regional assemblies, drug and health bodies , Kildare Failte, Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board and Leixlip Amenities Centre,

New councillors, whom comprise 18 of the 40 strong Council, will undergo brief training programmes on June 13 and June 20.