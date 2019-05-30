Army officers to address TDs about personnel retention crisis

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officer (RACO) will make an unprecedented appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs & Trade & Defence to discuss the ongoing retention crisis in the Defence Forces.

RACO said it welcomes the opportunity to go before the committee to highlight the current retention crisis in the Defence Forces.

Some 35% of military personnel have left the organisation in the last 5 years and 87% of personnel earn below the average public sector wage.

It says the Department of Defence has either been unwilling or unable to introduce any credible retention policy to stem the exodus of trained personnel from the Defence Forces.

RACO is calling for the introduction of a specific independent Defence Forces pay review body to ensure the unique nature of military service is recognised and that military personnel with limited industrial relation status are fairly treated.