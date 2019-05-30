Kildare company Pestle & Mortar scoops national enterprise award

Pestle & Mortar, the skincare company founded and run by Newbridge woman Sonia Deasy, has won a national enterprise award.

Pestle & Mortar was representing Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office at the 21st National Enterprise Awards last night, Wednesday May 29 in the Mansion House in Dublin.

Ms Deasy has recieved a massive investment prize fund of €40,000.

Pestle & Mortar was founded by Newbridge woman Sonia Deasy in 2014. It is now a global skincare brand combining natural healing philosophies with science to produce products which are beautifully simple, effective and easy-to-use. Sold across three continents, all eight of the existing ranges are recipients of numerous awards worldwide.

The county has a successful track record in the National Enterprise Awards competition, as last year’s overall winners were Terra NutriTech — a Kildare based AgTech company. Established by brothers Padraig and Tom Hennessy, their company specialises in precision liquid supplementation for livestock. Since winning in 2018, Terra NutriTech have become a client company of Enterprise Ireland, adding a further seven staff and hope to double their workforce by 2021 following a recent €2million investment.

