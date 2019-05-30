St Mary's College past pupils will reunite this weekend

A group of former students from St Mary’s College Naas will reunite this weekend – after 40 years.

It takes place on June 1 at Lawlors hotel in the town.

“It all started about two years ago when I was doing some cleaning up and found mail I had received years ago which included a letter from St Mary's past pupil union about a 15 year reunion and a list of all the girls registered to start secondary school 1974,” said Trasa Bracken.

Trasa then contacted a school friend who she hadn’t seen seen since 1979.

“I told her about the list and forwarded it too her. We chatted back and forth about it and she suggested a 40 year reunion 2019.”

The pair met for the first time since school with two other girls and in January 2018 the first email was sent to establish the level of interest.

Sadly four members of the class have passed away. They have 45 confirmed to attend with two travelling from the US, one each from Australia and the UK and Trasa herself, who lives in Toronto.