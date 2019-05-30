Overcast with some rain in County Kildare today

Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly across the northern half of the country, says Met Eireann. There will be good dry intervals over the southern half with some sunshine breaking through. Highest temperatures will range from 14 or 15 degrees in the northwest to 20 or 21 degrees in the southeast. Southwest winds will be moderate to fresh.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue tonight, mainly in the west and north again. It will be another humid night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.