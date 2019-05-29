Leinster regional prize for Kildare school Aghards

Aghards national school from Celbridge in Kildare has been named as the Leinster regional winner of €2,500 towards sports equipment in the Aldi Play Rugby primary school sticker competition which took place earlier this year!

Teacher, Richie Hannan, received the cheque from Ioana Acatinca, store manager from Aldi Celbridge alongside pupils from Aghards National School.

Each primary school that submitted a valid poster will receive an Aldi Play Rugby kit bag which includes rugby balls, water bottles and water bottle holders per completed poster!

SEE ALSO: Naas town centre to be upgraded

Due to the success of the campaign, Aldi will be sending out over 16,000 rugby balls and over 24,000 water bottles to primary schools across the country!