Sallins girls chase All-Ireland glory today

A Sallins school girls soccer team are participating in All-Ireland competition today at the Aviva stadium.

The team won the Kildare FAI blitz which was held in Kilcullen and they went on to represent Kildare in the Leinster FAI blitz which was held in Portlaoise.

They became provincial champions having defeated teams from Kilkenny, Offaly and Laois. It was the first time the school ever won a Leinster final.

And the win gave them the right to take on the representatives of Connacht, Munster and Ulster in the All Ireland series.

The girls are coached by Mags Griffith and Peter Kelly and they are wished every success today having achieved outstanding success for the school and community already this season.

The team is made up of Isabel Piere, Megan Egan Byrne, Hannah Gaines, Ellysse Angland, Aoife Hand,Deirdre Cronin, Katie Power, Lucy Doneny.