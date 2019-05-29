It'll be wet today in County Kildare

Today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent over the northern half of the country, says Met Eireann. This afternoon and evening, some drier, brighter intervals will develop in Munster and south Leinster Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Tonight will be cloudy and misty with hill fog and further outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent at times in Connacht and Ulster. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.