House building in Kildare continues to grow in Q1 2019 according to CSO figures

The number of new dwelling completed in the county Kildare area grew once again in the first quarter of 2019, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There were 392 dwelling completed compared to 241 in Q1 2018, 195 in Q1 2017 and 122 in the first quarter of 2016.

The increases are in line with the national figures.

Of the 392, 345 were in schemes, 43 single and four were apartments.

A look at the eircode figures suggest Kildare is getting an increasing proportion of new residences in the State in recent years.

Kildare built an average of 6.9% of all residences for the years 2012-18 but the proportion was higher in 2017 (7.3%) and 2018, at 7.3% in both years.

Last year there were 1,318 new dwellings with 602 or 46% of them in the W11 Naas area and 372 or 28% in the W23 Celbridge area.

The proportion for other areas was much lower, 8% in the R51 Kildare region, 7% in the Newbridge eircode area, 6% in the W34 Monasterevin, 3% in the Athy R14 area and 2% in the R56 Curragh area.

In nearby areas, there were 506 built in K78 Lucan with 16 in the R45 Edenderry area and 55 in the A83 Enfield area.