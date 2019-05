An Audi estate car was stolen from outside a house at Piper’s Hill, Naas.

The vehicle was robbed overnight on May 25-26 between 11pm and noon.

The car key was taken from a worktop in the kitchen and, according to the gardai, there was no sign of a forced entry to the house.

READ ALSO Naas gardai arrest man who refused to leave

READ ALSO 60 year old man was assaulted in Naas