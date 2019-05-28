Man tried to borrow wrong bicycle on way home - Kildare court hears

A man appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday, May 23, charged with trespassing after he was spotted on a property in Dara Park, attempting to unlock a bicycle.

Representing him, solicitor Conal Boyce explained that his client hadn’t intended to steal the bike.

“He had intended to get a taxi and then he thought the bike was outside a friend’s house and that his friend wouldn’t mind him taking it.

“He is not a thief.”

As it turns out there was bad news for Eamon Lambert, 29, of The Park, Piper’s Hill, Naas.

He had picked the wrong house.

The owner of the house and the bicycle reported him.

Mr Lambert was found to have a small amount of cocaine on his person, worth €50.

“He was rambling home, the birds were singing, you know,” Mr Boyce said. “He meant no harm by it.”

The defendant had written a letter of apology expressing his remorse to the owner of the house in Dara Park.

In it, he said his behaviour was “out of character”

The defendant is in full time employment, and has, Mr Boyce said, a good future ahead of him.

“He’d prefer to avoid a conviction,” he said.

It was agreed that he would make a €1,000 donation to the Irish Kidney Association.

“At least you won’t be contributing to the €3 billion for broadband,” Judge Zaidan told him.

“It’s going to a far better cause.”