Kilcock tenant given 10 days to exit house at Kildare court

An order has been made in the District Court to enforce a determination of a Rental Tenancies Board (RTB) decision in the case of a rented Kilcock house.

At Kilcock District Court on May 21, Judge Desmond Zaidan, heard an application by Mallin O’Toole, legal representatives of Donal Minihan, an estate agent of Mary Street, Reno, Nevada, USA, to have an order of the RTB applied against Mr Minihan’s tenant, James Keogh, of 14 Aylmer Crescent, Kilcock.

The RTB determination order was made in February and Mr Minihan was applying to have it enforced under Section 124 of the Rental Tenancies Act 2004.

Judge Zaidan gave Mr Keogh 10 days from May 21 to leave the house.

The court was told by Mr Minihan’s representative that rent arrears were €12,000 since March 23, 2018 and that there were issues of “serious anti-social behaviour.”

Difficulty

David Powderly, solicitor for Mr Keogh, said Mr Keogh was finding it difficult to find other accommodation.

He asked that his client be allowed to stay in the house until the end of this month .

But the applicant continued to press for the 10-day order.

He also sought his legal costs in the case.

Judge Zaidan said that he was giving effect to the RTB determination and would award costs.

“I will give costs. There is a lot of messing going on here. Be gone in 10 days,” said the judge.

In the RTB Determination Order, which was made on February 21 last, under Section 121 of the Rental Tenancies Act 2014, the RTB officer said that a notice of termination which was served on Mr Keogh, the tenant, on August 30, 2017 in respect of the house at 14 Aylmer Crescent was valid.

It said the tenancy of the dwelling terminated on April 20, 2018.

The order said that Mr Keogh and all persons residing in the house shall give up possession and vacate the dwelling “in which they are in unlawful occupation and overholding within seven days of the issue of this Determination Order”.

It also determined that from July 27 2018, which was the date of the hearing, onwards, the tenant “shall also pay the equivalent of the monthly rent (to the landlord) at the rate of €1,061.67 per month or €34.90 per day, unless lawfully varied”.

It also required that any other charges set out in the terms of the tenancy agreement should be paid.

