Bus driver’s teeth damaged in assault on Kildare route

A Dublin man who assaulted a bus driver causing permanent damage to his teeth has been handed down a nine month prison sentence.

Jean Angbala, with an address listed in court documents as 80, Ballybough Road, Dublin 3, appeared before Naas District Court on Wednesday, May 22, charged with Section 2 assault and Section 6 public order.

The court heard that on October 31, 2018, at Athy Road, Kilcullen, Mr Angbala attempted to get on to the bus and pay the driver €5 instead of the €10 fare.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was abusive to the driver, and assaulted him.

Sgt Kelly said a number of persons who were on the bus had to hold Mr Angbala back until gardaí arrived on the scene.

Aisling Murphy, BL, acting for the defendant, said on the day in question her client didn’t have enough money for the fare, but had offered to pay half there and half when he was getting off the bus as he was meeting someone.

Ms Murphy said her client is 32-years-old and has been in Ireland for 14 years, but is the subject of a deportation order from the Circuit Court in Dublin, and was given until May 31 to leave the country.

A victim impact statement, which was provided in court, noted the injured party suffered damage to his front teeth which are permanently loose as a result of the assault.

The injured party said he went to see a counsellor after the incident, and that the service was provided by Bus Eireann.

The injured party said he was on medication for depression, and was out of work for six and a half months.

Judge Zaidan sentenced the defendant to six months in prison for the Section 2 assault, and three months consecutive for the Section 6 public order charge.

The sentence was backdated to May 17 last.