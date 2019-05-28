60 year old man was assaulted in Naas

A 60 year old fast food delivery man from Naas was assaulted in the town at the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday night at 11 o’clock.

The man was delivering pizzas in Jigginstown Park when another man engaged him in conversation.

He was then struck from behind and fell to the ground. Two men then fled the area, taking the pizzas with them.

It’s understood the man’s injuries, which included a grazed arm, were not serious.

