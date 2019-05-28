10-year-old Naas GAA girls chop hair for charity and organise blitz for Barretstown

Three 10-year-old Naas girls have shed their locks to make wigs for children suffering from cancer and alopecia.

Eva Langan, Rebecca Clarke and Eloise Cassidy had been growing their hair for the last two years with the intention of donating it to the Rapunzel Foundation. On Thursday, May 23, the girls got the chop at Alan Keville for Hair, Naas and donated 14 inches each to the charity.

Rebecca Clarke has her hair cut with Lawrence Harrington of Alan Keville for Hair Naas PICTURES: Tony Keane

Eva’s mother Sharon Langan said the girls are feeling really good after the experience. “They’re delighted where the hair is going,” she said.

“They’re fortunate enough to be able to be out playing football, enjoying life, and obviously they are aware that there are children that aren’t as fortunate as they are so they just wanted to help in any way.

Lawrence Harrington of Alan Keville for Hair Naas, shows Rebecca Clarke her pony tail after cutting

“Lawrence (the stylist) did a great job in cutting it really well for them,” Sharon said.

As well as getting their hair chopped, the trio are raising funds for Kildare-based children’s charity Barretstown.

The girls, who are members of Naas U11s girls team, have organised along with their teammates to host a massive charity blitz on Sunday, June 2.

The theme of the charity blitz is Kids Helping Kids.

The 32 teams taking part are all busy raising as much funds as they can to be in with a chance of winning a top prize.

The top three teams who raise the most money will win a training session with either Cora Staunton, Carnacon and ex-Mayo footballer, and current AFL star, Bríd Stack or Briege Corkery, both St Vals and Cork footballers.

All money raised through sponsorship will go straight to Barretstown.

