Ana Kriegel Murder Trial: "I realised Boy A was raping her and I had to run" - Boy B

One of the boys who denies murdering Anastasia Kriegel told gardai he saw his co-accused "raping" the 14-year-old schoolgirl, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Boy B said he ran away when he realised what was happening.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not (NOT) guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year. Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to that count also.

The jury of eight men and four women have been watching video footage of interviews with Boy B on July 7, 2018 at Lucan Garda Station. In previous interviews Boy B described how he brought Ana to meet Boy A in a park and together they walked to an abandoned house.

In the second interview on July 7 Boy B said he went into the abandoned house and looked around. Boy A was talking with Ana and she seemed "happy, I guess," Boy B said. When asked why he thought she was happy he said she smiled so he thought she was happy.

Boy B said he went into the house alone, leaving them outside. He walked around, picked up a stick or a plank, tested its weight but decided it was too heavy. He said he has a collection of sticks at home. He described walking into various rooms where he saw rubbish, beer cans and cigarette packets. Some parts of the roof had holes in them and one room had plants and a tree growing inside it. He said he "peeped" in to "Room 1", the room where Ana's body would be found. Inside he could see rubbish, beer cans, rocks, sticks, graffiti and planks. There was nobody in the room, he said.

He then described the route he took out of the abandoned house. Outside Ana and Boy A were still talking and started walking towards the house as Boy B left. Boy B followed them inside but Boy A turned to him, he said, and asked him to leave. Boy B said he "mumbled a little bit" and decided not to leave.

When pressed about why he didn't want to leave he said he suspected something when Boy A asked him to leave. He added: "It meant something would be happening." He further explained that when "someone asks you to leave usually it's because of a reason." He said he thought Boy A and Ana were going to kiss.

Boy B said he was in one room and Ana and Boy A in another. He said he heard "shuffling, so I went over to see what it was." He saw Ana and Boy A in Room 1. Boy B said his co-accused, "kind of climbed on top of her" and started choking her. He said Boy A was choking her when he started "grabbing" her clothes. He said he saw Boy A take off her jumper, t-shirt and then her pants and was about to take off her bra when he started choking her again and looked over to where Boy B was standing at the door. He described seeing Boy A using his right hand to choke her while his left hand was on her bra.

Boy B described Boy A's face as "blank", showing no emotions. Ana, he said, was crying and kept saying: "No, don't do this, please."

Detective Garda Donal Daly told Boy B that he had mentioned Ana's trousers in this interview but not in previous interviews. He asked him to describe what was happening as Boy A was taking off her trousers. He replied: "Ana is begging and crying, asking him to stop." As he saw this, he said: "My brain realised what was happening." He ran away, he said. When asked to explain what he realised he said: "I realised [Boy A] was raping Ana and I had to run."

He denied seeing any injuries to Ana and told gardai that Ana didn't say anything to him. He said he didn't go into the room and didn't remove any of Ana's clothing. Det Gda Daly asked Boy B if he ever touched Ana and he said only when they were crossing a ditch and he gave her his hand.

Justice Paul McDermott reminded the jury that Boy B's interviews are not evidence against Boy A and can only be used as evidence in relation to Boy B. The trial continues in front of Justice McDermott and the jury of eight men and four women.