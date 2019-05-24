Kildare housing application for over 200 residences in Kilcock

A planning application for over two hundred houses in Kilcock has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Glenveagh Homes Limited has applied to build the third phase of a development at Branganstown.

SEE ALSO: Irish Water investing in two Kildare wastewater plants

The application, for 210 houses, was made on May 15 by Glenveagh Homes Limited, under the strategic housing legislation.

A decision from An Bord Pleanala is due by July 16 coming.