Kildare housing application for over 200 residences in Kilcock

Decision expected in July

Kilcock

A planning application for over two hundred houses in Kilcock has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

Glenveagh Homes Limited has applied to build the third phase of a development at Branganstown.

The application, for 210 houses, was made on May 15 by Glenveagh Homes Limited, under the strategic housing legislation.

A decision from An Bord Pleanala is due by July 16 coming.

 

 