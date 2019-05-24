Volunteers sought for Naas music festival in return for free access

The Forever Young festival is seeking volunteers for the event which takes place at Palmerstown House in Naas from July 5 to July 7

The festival will run by a charity organisation and it aims to raise money for a new initiative, to set up new veterinary treatment centres across Ireland in a bid to help animals in crisis.

It’s Ireland’s very first 80’s festival and will feature 80’s icons including The Human League, Holly Johnson, Level 42, Kim Wilde, Jimmy Somerville, Bonnie Tyler and many others. The event dates and times are: Friday, July 5 from 5pm till 11pm; Saturday, July 6 from 12pm till 11pm and Sunday, July 7 from 12pm till 11PM.

For more information about the program please check the website www.foreveryoungfestival.ie

Those interested are asked to carefully read and answer all sections clearly. The age policy for volunteering at the festival is 18 years plus.

The organisers are seeking as many people as possible to work for 3 days and the role titles are festival stewards, green team members, operations team members as well as team leaders and volunteer support team members.

Volunteers must be available to arrive at the festival site by 10am on the Friday for a briefing.

Shifts are 6 or 8 hours long. Volunteers are expected to work 16 to 18 hours over the weekend in exchange for a 3 day ticket to the festival. This will take the form of 3 x 6 hour shifts or 2 x 8 hour shifts.

In case you are not able to volunteer all 3 days you can opt for these roles for one day only.

However 3 days volunteers will be prioritised.

Also a production assistant is needed for a 7 days role and it’s required before, during and after the festival, approximately from July 3 to 9. Shifts, terms and condition for this role will be agreed individually with the successful applicant.

In case you need additional info please contact us.

Those appointed are requested to make contact on volunteers@archetype.ie if their availability changes.

READ ALSO 10 month sentence for man with child pornography convictions who failed to update Gardai on whereabouts

READ ALSO Huge accolade for Naas accountant Eilis Quinlan