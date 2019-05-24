How the weather is looking today in County Kildare

It will be mostly cloudy this morning with a few patches of light rain, accordint to Met Eireann. Some sunshine will break through during the afternoon but there is the chance of a few showers breaking out also. Highest temperatures ranging 16 to 19 degrees in mostly light breezes.

Cloud will thicken across the western half of the country tonight followed by some light rain and drizzle. Elsewhere, it will be dry once any evening showers clear. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds.