Further study into flood issues at Hazelhatch in Kildare

A further study into the re-assessment of the local hydrology and the operation of the local drainage network at Hazelhatch in Celbridge is being commissioned by Kildare County Council.

Kildare North TD, Emmet Stagg said he has been advised the Minister that the Council are currently finalising their contract documents with a view to issuing tenders and are aiming to complete the study of flood risk in the Hazelhatch area in 2019.

The further study will identify viable structural and non-structural measures to manage flooding in the area which in turn will lead to the carrying out of a flood alleviation scheme for the area, for which funding will be available.

Previously the Minister had said that the Hazelhatch area of Celbridge was assessed as part of the Eastern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme.

The plans have identified the need for some further study of the area before being able to identify any feasible option to manage the existing flood risk.

Until recently it was understood that the more frequent flooding experienced in the area was due to culvert blockages at Willow Dale and Willow Avenue in Primrose Gate.

Consultants were engaged by the Council to carry out a Hydraulic Study to model flow and blockage scenario in the area.

This study highlighted the need for a re-assessment of the local hydrology and also revealed that an investigation of the operation of the local drainage network would also be necessary.

Mr Stagg said that the identification and resolution of the flooding at Hazelhatch was of “utmost importance” to residents in the area, St. Patrick’s National School, Celbridge GAA and Celbridge Tennis Club.