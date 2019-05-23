Man fined for throwing yogurt over Kildare bus driver

A man who threw yogurt over a driver on a bus has been fined €750.

At Kilcock District Court on Tuesday, May 21, Robert Hegarty, 21, of 21 Easton Mews, Leixlip, was prosecuted for the offence which took place at Straffan road, Maynooth on August 20 2016.

The court heard Mr Hegarty, was the only passenger on, and was “highly disoriented” at the back of a bus which reached its terminus at 8am.

When the driver went to wake Mr Hegarty, the latter threw yogurt on him.

The defendant's solicitor alleged the bus driver was aggressive with his client when waking him. The driver was not present in court.