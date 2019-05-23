Deaths in Co. Kildare - May 23, 2019

John Duffe, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Kildare / Borrisokane, Tipperary

May 21. Formerly of the Defence Forces & Deputy Principal of St. Farnan's Post Primary School, Prosperous). Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne, beloved husband of the late Maudie, deeply regretted by his loving son Joseph, daughter Valerie, son in law Michael, grandchildren Mia & Hannah, brother Vincent, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 3pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.

Catherine (Pat) MOYLAN (née Flood) Station Road, Newbridge, Kildare

May 22. In the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Pat, wife of the late Michael (Mick); sadly missed by her loving son and daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Teresa Campbell (née Keyes) 43 Greenhills, Athy, Kildare

May 21. Deeply regretted by her loving children Catherine, Lil, Anthony, Thérése and Pauline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence yesterday until the conclusion of prayers, which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Nurses. House private Thursday morning please.

Frank Byrne, Brownstown, Athy, Kildare

May 22. Formerly of Grangemellon & London). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Renee, son Kenneth, daughter Linda, brothers Mick, Pat and John, sisters Teresa and Lizzy, son-in-law P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Cormac, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm today, Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.