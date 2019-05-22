Free senior counsel legal aid refused in alleged Kildare robbery case

An application to employ a senior counsel in addition to a junior counsel and a solicitor was rejected in the case of a Celbridge man charged with theft and robbery at the Glenroyal Leisure Centre in Maynooth on April 6 2018.

Eric Dennehy, 21, of 10 Ballymakealy Grove, Celbridge, is alleged to have taken €2,215 in cash.

At Kilcock District Court yesterday, May 21, Judge Desmond Zaidan, was told that it will be alleged that Mr Dennehy committed the robbery and produced a hatchet to threaten two staff members before taking the money from the till.

Mr Dennehy has been returned for trial at the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court, starting on June 19. The court was told that the book of evidence had been served on him by gardai.

Mr Dennehy is currently on garda station bail and there was no objection to bail from the prosecution.

Judge Zaidan was told by prosecution and defence there were no issues as to his fitness to stand trial.

Mr Dennehy is receiving free legal aid but a request for third member being added to his free legal aid team, a senior counsel, was refused by the judge.