Man allegedly had €6,400 worth of cannabis in rucksack in Newbridge

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged find of over €6,000 of drugs in Newbridge.

At Naas District Court, yesterday May 20, Pavel Pleckans, 36, of 12 Lalor Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan after €6,400 of drugs were allegedly found in his rucksack at Main Street, Newbridge on May 18 last.

The court was told that Mr Pleckans made no reply after the charge of having the cannabis in his possession for sale and supply was put to him.

He has been remanded on bail pending a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceeed.