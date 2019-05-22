This is Met Eireann's forecast for County Kildare today

Today will be dry in most areas, according to Met Eireann. It will be rather cloudy though with the best of the sunshine in the north and southwest this morning. Cloud will thicken in the southwest this afternoon with some rain following this evening. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees generally, but a little cooler along the coast. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight will remain dry in most areas with a few clear spells. Rain will spread across west-Munster and west- Connacht overnight. Minimum temperatures 6 to 10 degrees, with light variable breezes.