€2,800 worth of power tools stolen from van in Sallins

Tools worth nearly €3,000 were stolen from a van in Sallins.

The vehicle, a Citroen Berlingo, was broken into overnight between May 18 and May 19 after it had been parked at Sallins Wharf.

Almost all of the tool were DeWalt made and included a jig saw, testing equipment, circular saw, drill, and a screw gun along with batteries and a battery charger.

