More chronic overcrowding at Naas Hospital

There is an overcrowding crisis at Naas General Hospital today for the second day running.

Some 34 patients are without a bed at the facility making it the most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin hospitals.

There are 15 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 18 at Tullamore Hospital.

Yesterday (May 20) Naas was the third worst hospital for overcrowding in Ireland today.

There were 33 patients on trolleys there, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department. This was more than double the next two worst - Tallaght Hospital and the Mater Hospital.

Only two facilities - University Hospital Limerick (49) and South Tipperary General Hospital (35) - had more patients on trolleys.