What the weather is looking like today in County Kildare

Sunny in most parts this morning according to Met Eireann and dry apart from the odd shower on north coasts There will be a gradual build up of cloud through the day but it will stay dry apart from the odd shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 19 degrees, highest across the mid-west and lowest in the north. Winds will stay light and variable.

Mainly dry and clear overnight with light breezes. A cool night with lows of 2 to 5 degrees and a touch of grass frost for a short time in the north.