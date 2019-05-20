Kildare man charged over alleged €61,000 Newbridge cannabis growhouse find

A 35-year-old Tesco employee has appeared at Naas District Court charged in connection with an alleged discovery of around €60,000 worth of cannabis in a Kildare growhouse.

Markus Sobczynski, of 18 Rosconnell Street, Rickardstown, Newbridge, appeared at a sitting of the court this afternoon, May 20.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on May 23.

It is alleged Mr Sobczynski had in his possession an estimated €61,000 of cannabis and cannabis herb in his possession and that he was using the house as a grow house under Section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and that he had the drugs for sale and supply.

Garda Seamus Doyle said that when the charges were put to the defendant, he “remained silent.”

The State objected to bail on a number of grounds. It is alleged the defendant had turned the bedroom and bathroom into grow houses and he slept in the sitting room.

The Court was told the house was bought under the affordable housing scheme by Mr Sobczynski’s mother, who lived in Poland.

David Gibbons, solicitor who sought bail for his client, said Mr Sobczynski had been in Ireland for 12 years and had a son in Ireland. He has a job as a storeman worker on a night time shift with Tesco.

Garda Doyle said he accepted that the defendant would lose his job as a result of being remanded in custody.