Naas Hospital is one of the most overcrowded in Ireland

Naas Hospital is the third worst hospital for overcrowding in Ireland today.

There are 33 patients on trolleys there having been admitted through the accident and emergency department. This is more than double the next two worst - Tallaght Hospital and the Mater Hospital.

Only two facilities - University Hospital Limerick (49) and South Tipperary General Hospital (35) - have more patients on trolleys.

There are 10 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is six.