What the weather has in store for County Kildare today

This morning will be dry in most areas across County Kildare with sunny spells. However, scattered showers in Ulster will extend southwards and will effect Ulster, Leinster and Connacht this afternoon. Munster will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in the north to 16 or 17 degrees in the south with light, mainly northerly breezes.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with c clear spells. A few mist patches may develop. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.