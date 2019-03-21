Summer opening planned for new Naas service station

A new service station being built at Millennium Park, Naas, is likely to open in July.

One of the features of the development will be a food hall with a variety of dining options.

It’s estimated there are 3,000 people working in Millennium Park and the best known of the employers there is Kerry Group, which opened it’s global technology and innovation centre in 2015.

It is thought that the enterprise, which will be run by Applegreen, will employ up to 15 people.

“This is a very welcome development for Naas. It will provide a variety of alternative services for people working nearby who otherwise have to travel on congested routes to Naas or Sallins for example,” said a source close to the project.

Planning permission was granted in 2014 by Kildare County Council for a 400 square metre floor area development embracing a net retail sales area of 100 square metres and a restaurant seating area of 107 square metres.

Also approved were 41 car park spaces, 15 bicycle spaces and six fuel pump stands, including two stands to cater for trucks and heavy goods vehicles.

Although Kerry Group did not object to the application, it expressed concerns over the fact that the station will be located just off the road that serves both Kerry Group and Irish Commercials Limited.

It’s understood that Kerry has options to buy additional land at Millennium Park.

READ ALSO Naas residents seek junction box at estate entrance

READ ALSO N7 drivers "shouldn't be allowed" to park near Kill

READ ALSO Naas restaurant is robbed after window is smashed