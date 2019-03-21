N7 drivers "shouldn't be allowed" to park near Kill

Truck drivers who partly park their vehicles on a ramp road leading off the N7 into Kill have been criticised.

Cllr Fintan Brett wants Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which manages the road, to finish off erecting barriers on the Junction 7 exit “to prevent the continuing illegal and dangerous parking of heavy goods vehicles on the ramp.”

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting that TII made money available to do the work “but it didn’t happen.”

He said a green area has been damaged by the lorry wheels and the area should be blocked off completely.

“This is one of the busiest exits,” he said.

Kildare County Council is to contact TII.

