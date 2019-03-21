It will be overcast in County Kildare today

Met Eireann is predicting that mist and fog will lift this morning, but it may stay misty in some western and northwestern parts. Patchy rain will affect parts of the north and northwest at times during the day, but it will be largely dry elsewhere. Rather cloudy overall, but some sunny spells developing in places this afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in cloudy areas,16 or 17 where sunny spells develop. Moderate south to southwest breezes will freshen later and will become strong along the northwest coast this evening.

Mild, cloudy and breezy tonight, rather windy in the north and west. Some patchy mist and drizzle but many places will be dry. Persistent rain will move into western and northwestern counties towards morning. Overnight lows of about 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in fresh to strong and gusty southerly breezes.