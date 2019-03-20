Kildare related M4-N3 road link study report expected soon

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said that the feasibility study assessment of possible routes for a potential N3 to N4 Link Road Project has not yet been completed but that it is expected to be finalised over the coming weeks.

Kildare North Labour general election candidate, Emmet Stagg, said he contacted the NTA following their request to Fingal County Council last October to not proceed with the variation of the Fingal County Development Plan while an initial feasibility study assessment of possible routes linking the N3 and M4.

A key issue is whether any such link road would go through St Catherine’s Park, near Leixlip, to facilitate new house building in the north Kildare area.

Mr. Stagg said there was a unanimous decision by Fingal County Councillors on September 11t, 2017, to vary their County Plan to ensure that no link road, joining the N3 and N4 would go through St. Catherine's Park.

The NTA told Mr. Stagg that the feasibility study assessment of possible routes for a potential N3 to N4 Link Road Project has not yet been completed but that it is expected to be finalised over the coming weeks.

Mr. Stagg said a route involving St. Catherine's Park should have been excluded from the feasibility study.

He remains concerned that NTA “do not seem to recognise or understand the importance of St. Catherine's Park to the people of Leixlip and the wider region.”

He said he will continue to campaign with the Save St. Catherine's Park Campaign Group to protect the integrity of St. Catherine's Park.

He called on the NTA to publish the feasibility study as soon as it is finalised so we can see what obstacles may be placed, if any, in the campaign to protect St. Catherine's Park for future generations.