Conor McGregor solicitor represents another MMA fighter in Kildare speeding case

A mixed martial arts fighter who appeared in Kilcock District Court on a dangerous driving charges was represented by Conor McGregor’s solicitor, Graham Kenny.

Kieran Davern, 32,13 Chancery Park Court, Tullamore, appeared at the Kilcock District Court sitting held in Naas, on March 19.

The court heard that gardai detected Mr Davern, a black belt in Jiu Jitsu martial art, speeding on the M4 at Ballyvoneen, on Sunday morning, August 5 last.

He was travelling at 174 kph in the 120 kph zone.

Mr Davern pleaded guilty to driving at that speed but Judge Desmond Zaidan was asked by solicitor, Mr Kenny, who also previously represented Mr McGregor, to reduce the charge to careless driving.

Judge Zaidan did so after hearing from gardai that the sole issue was speed, and there was light traffic on the road at 9.10am that morning.

Gardai did not object to the charge being reduced from dangerous driving, which would have led to a mandatory driving disqualification.

Judge Zaidan fined Mr Davern €750 but did not disqualify him from driving.

Mr Kenny said that Mr Davern was a leading jujitsu martial arts exponent. He taught mindfulness to children in three schools and was travelling to Nenagh to do sessions on the morning in question.

A driving ban would have affected his ability to do that work.