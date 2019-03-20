Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has worsened at Naas General Hospital.

There are 26 patients awaiting a bed at the facility today having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

This is four more than yesterday.

There are 10 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is eight.

