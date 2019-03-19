Fundraising appeal launched for Kildare MS sufferer who needs car and home modifications

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a Maynooth mother-of-three who suffers from severe multiple sclerosis.

Denise Brady, 40, has suffered from MS from a number of years but was recently told her diagnosis has changed to secondary progressive stage.

Denise has had to give up work as a head chef because of her illness.

Denise’s family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family to be able to modify their car and home to suit Denise’s needs.

Denise also needs HSCT treatment, which is an intensive chemo treatment that aims to wipe out the damage MS does to your cells and tries to regrow your immune system. This treatment can cost anything from €60-80,000.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.

SEE ALSO: Newbridge Industrial Fitness present over €7,000 to young Kildare boy battling cancer