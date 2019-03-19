Estates in the greater Naas area to be taken in charge

A number of residential areas in the greater Naas are to be taken in charge by the local authority.

This means that essential maintenance in public areas becomes the responsibility of Kildare county Council.

KCC’s building and development control section is seeking to have a number of estates “brought up to a taking in control standard.”

It’s proposed to take the following estates in charge within the coming five months - Saddlers Hall, Kill; Straffan Way, Sallins; Rochfort Abbey, Kill; Racecourse Gate, Naas, The Maudlings, Naas; Landen Park, Naas and Glendara, Kill.

By the end of the year it’s proposed to have the following taken in charge - Cnoc na Gréine and Cnoc na Gréine Woods, Kilcullen; Carrickhill Lower, Calverstown; Osberstown Court, Park and Drive, Sallins; Sallins Wharf and Pier; Aldergrove, Naas; Whitethorn Grove - The Mews, Kill and Killashee View, Naas.