Planning application lodged to turn former bank in Newbridge into funeral home
Permission
Newbridge Town: File Photo
A planning application has been lodged to turn a former bank into a funeral home.
John Glennon of Glennon Funeral Directors wants to change the use of the former Permanent TSB located at 32 Main Street, Newbridge.
The application was submitted to Kildare County Council on March 14.
A decision is due on May 8 2019.
