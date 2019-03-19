Rejuvenate skin clinic between Newbridge and Naas to close in May

The Rejuvenate Advanced Skin Clinic, which was initially established in June 1996 as Elaine Byrne Beauty Clinic, is to close.

The clinic is based at the Ladytown Business Park (between Newbridge and Naas) and specialises in a range of treatments including laser & IPL, advanced skin treatments, teeth whitening and naturopathy. Internationally trained Elaine and Emily Byrne are behind the venture and provide advanced and innovative therapies to deliver the best results to their growing client base.

An announcement was made on social media by Elaine who said: “It is with an emotional heart, I am announcing the closure of the business on May 31. For me, it was a joyful 23 years serving all of the wonderful and inspiring customers throughout the years, but I feel it is time for change.

Thank you all so much for your custom, your support and being part of this business and my life for so long. In the meantime, please check for vouchers you may have as they will have to be used before May 31 2019.”

She added: “We are open for business as usual until Friday May 31 and we anticipate it being a busy time. If you would like to have some treatments done, please contact us or book below, sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.”