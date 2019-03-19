It's going to brighten up across County Kildare

Met Eireann says it will be cloudy and damp at first today with patchy rain and drizzle. Drier and brighter this afternoon and some sunshine will break through. Mild, with highs of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

It will be mainly dry tonight with variable cloud and clear spells. Staying mostly cloudy further north and west with patchy light rain and drizzle. Mist and fog patches also. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.