Kildare proposal on chemical glyphosate

Result of Newbridge pilot project sought by councillor

Henry Bauress

Reporter:

Henry Bauress

Email:

henry.bauress@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare proposal on chemical glyphosate

Cllr Ide Cussen

Kildare Council Council is being called on to  ban the use of glyphosates in public areas in the county.

Cllr Ide Cussen is proposing the ban at the Council’s March 25 meeting, next Monday.

SEE ALSO: Nathan Carter to headline Celbridge musical festival

The Celbridge based councillor is also seeking details of a pilot project on a ban carried out in Newbridge following a proposasl by a Council Environmental Services and Water committee last year.

 

 