Kildare proposal on chemical glyphosate

Kildare Council Council is being called on to ban the use of glyphosates in public areas in the county.

Cllr Ide Cussen is proposing the ban at the Council’s March 25 meeting, next Monday.

SEE ALSO: Nathan Carter to headline Celbridge musical festival

The Celbridge based councillor is also seeking details of a pilot project on a ban carried out in Newbridge following a proposasl by a Council Environmental Services and Water committee last year.