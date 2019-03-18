US and German bands march in Celbridge parade in Kildare

Over four hundred people took part in the Celbridge St Patrick’s Day street parade on March 17.

The groups included the Palm Springs High Spirit of the Sands travel band from California, USA, and the Musikverein Offingen band from Offingen, a village of 500 people between Stuttgart and Munich, Germany, said spokesperson, Sean Darcy.

The parade, run by Celbridge Community Council, included many local groups from dancers to ukulele players, Ballyoulster FC soccer club and St Joseph’s Pipe band.

There were groups representing a variety of cultures, including Brazil and Africa.

