Kildare County Council to hold April public meeting over Harbour Field future design

Kildare County Council is to hold a public consultation meeting about Maynooth’s Harbour Field on April 5.

On March 14, councillors were told by Council official, Mairead Hunt, that the Maynooth Health Check, completed last November, found that the the overwhelming priority identified by the people of Maynooth is the redesign of the Harbour Field Park.

Ms Hunt said having regard to the level of engagement and the detailed discussions concerning the Harbourfield which took place between the community and Cathal O’ Meara Landscape Architects over the course of three very well attended public consultation workshops, Cathal O’Meara has been engaged to hold additional public consultation workshops to get the views of the community for the redesign of the Harbour Field and, specifically, progress a design for the park to Part 8, and also provide the required plans and drawings to support an application for funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The first public consultation event will be held in the Harbour Field on Friday April 5 from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Cllr John McGinley said he was told that the provision of a skate park was not one of the priorities identified during the health check process but desired by local people it may be included in the design Cllr McGinley said the Harbour Field is the ideal location for a skate park.