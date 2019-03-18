Kildare gardai warn gardeners over stolen equipment

Gardai at Naas have advised people to be wary of the theft of gardening equipment from garden shed as the summer gardening season begins, which is around now.

Following a break in at a shed at Caragh View, Caragh, Naas on Friday, March 15, Gardai at Naas said that it would be a good idea for people to mark and photograph their garden shed equipment, which will help return it to them if taken and located by the Gardai.

The spokesperson said that serial numbers and other marks can be put on tools which will help identify their origin and their owners. He said many stolen tools end up at markets and some are recovered by the Gardai but cannot be returned to their owners because the Gardai do not know by whom they are owned.