Mixed weather in Kildare and Leinster says Met Eireann

The weather outlook for the Kildare area and Leinster, today, Monday, March 18 is cloudy and misty with some rain and drizzle, persistent at times this morning, according to Met Eireann.

Some dry spells developing this afternoon, with the rain tending to become more scattered. Top temperatures 8 to 10 C. Moderate west to southwest breezes will be fresh in exposed place

Tonight there will be a few clear spells tonight, but rather cloudy overall. Further patches of drizzle and mist also, especially later in the night. The lowest temperatures 3 to 6 C., in moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, it will start overcast, misty and damp, with some further patches of rain and drizzle.

But drier and brighter by early afternoon, with sunny spells developing.

Very mild, with top temperatures of 12 to 14 C., in moderate southwest winds.