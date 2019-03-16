Wonderful Barn lit up for Leixlip parade in Kildare

Leixlip is planning an extra special St Patrick’s Day parade this year.

The town will be decked out in green following the launch of the parade in MU Barnhall RFC recently.

Attracting a lot of attention is the famous Wonderful Barn which has been lit up in green. “It is the only monument in Kildare lit up in green, I’m told,” said parade committee member, Anthony Larkin.

The parade starts at 1.00pm from Scoil Mhuire, Green Lane, and take the journey to Mill Lane.

Around 20 vehicles will be involved and it will feature the Scoil San Carlo marching band.

It will have three grand marshals who will oversee the parade around the theme of “community celebration.”

The three grand marshals will represent local sports organisations celebrating birthdays in the town, Leixlip Utd MU Barnhall RFC, both celebrating 50 years, and Intel Ireland which is 30 years in Leixlip and further plans for growth.

The committee, Michael O’Brien , Tom Doyle, Ronnie McHale, Denis McCarthy, Nuala Killeen, Martin Fahy, MU Barnhall RFC, Lisa Harlow, from Intel, Declan Flannery and Anto Larkin, has invited organisation to take part.